Like many of you, these days I’m running on a low hum of unease: working-parent anxious, immigrant-in-America anxious, world-on-fire anxious. The thing that I hate about being in such a state is that when you are operating under an intensified level of anxiety, even the smallest thing can set you off. So, in general, I know it’s worth trying to lower the temperature anyway you can… including your reading.

Last month I tried to outsmart the anxiety with a September of Shorts — brief books, clear endings, tidy satisfaction. In theory: low-stakes, quick wins, efficiency!!! In practice → frenzy! I loved everything I read and yet each finished book seemed to add to the static. So for October I set a gentler motto: Smart, but not exhausting. I’m looking for books that don’t demand devastation, only my attention. We’ll see how that goes.

Meanwhile, the one thing that has actually helped me calm down isn’t reading at all. It’s junk journaling.

I’d seen it everywhere — the internet loves a messy desk — but it wasn’t until a few of my stationery-obsessed friends began sharing their own chaotic, beautiful collages that I got curious. One night I gathered what was already in the house: a glue stick, old receipts, the offcuts from my kid’s art projects. I started cutting and pasting, and before I knew it, hours had passed. The house was dark, my mind quiet.

Brandon recently told Henry Oliver in a fantastic interview on the The Common Reader that he loves tennis because it’s the one part of his life where his “experience is entirely unstructured:”

This morning I went to a 7AM drill-and-play class where you do drills for an hour and then play doubles for an hour and during that first hour of drills, I was just hitting the ball at the mercy of the guy feeding us the ball and didn’t have a single thought about books or literature or the status of my soul or the nature of American democracy it was just like… Did I hit that ball well? Did I hit it kind of off-center were there tingles in my wrist? Yes or no? It was very grounding in the moment and I think that’s what I love about it.

Entirely unstructured, grounding experience. Junk journaling is for me what tennis is for Brandon Taylor.

The rare activity that silences the brain’s literary committee. When I’m in the middle of a spread, I’m not strategizing my reading life or worrying about the world; I’m just asking, does this sticker fit here? is this piece of washi tape long enough?

Last Thursday, PartTimeLady mentioned she’d just finished Mother Mary Comes to Me, Arundhati Roy’s new memoir about her mother. I started the audiobook on my commute home that very same day and, later that night, found myself junk journaling well past midnight — listening, gluing, completely absorbed.

It’s hard to describe, but I felt as if the rowdy monkeys in my brain had been hijacked. They were the ones gluing, fussing, arranging, while my reading self got to sit still and listen. Roy’s voice — rhythmic, acerbic, tender — became the spine that held my scraps together. Her reflections on her mother’s contradictions, her country’s wounds, her own fierce clarity all seemed to echo the mess on my desk.

I’ve been junk journaling with Arundhati Roy for days now, and I already know that junk journaling with an audiobook will be a thing for me from now on — my tiny theology of scraps. Making meaning from leftovers. Trusting that beauty can still be assembled from what’s been torn.

Until about a year ago, my reading life revolved entirely around the physical book — the heft, the margin notes, the smell of ink. I still prefer paper. Right now, alongside Mother Mary Comes to Me, I’m making my slow way through Anna Karenina — the kind of novel that lets you sink in until time itself agrees to wait.

But when anxiety peaks, even that kind of deep reading can feel out of reach. That’s when I make a reading environment that helps me stay close to books rather than drift away from them. On days when the printed word feels too heavy, I queue an audiobook and reach for the glue stick. The words still find their way in — just through a different doorway.

Junk journaling is gloriously embodied. You rip, smear, stick, fold; the hands lead, the mind trails behind. It’s a way of de-escalating the anxious brain by recruiting the body. The small acts of assembly — a torn envelope, a scrap of packaging, a stray note from my kid’s backpack — create a rhythm of care. Each glued fragment is a little act of faith: that attention can still hold, that beauty can coexist with dread.

What this practice has given me isn’t a substitute for reading, but a slower rhythm inside it. When the noise of the day is high, I can still sit with a book — or a voice — and feel some kind of order return. The page, the paper scraps, the glue: all part of the same impulse. To notice, to listen, to make meaning with my hands when my head feels too full.

For you