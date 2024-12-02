One thing you should know about me is that I am a pouter. When I get in a funk, it takes A LOT to get me out of it. When Donald Trump up and won the election, I knew I’d be pouting but I surprised even myself with how pouty it got over here. My 7 year old asked if Donald Trump would be deporting me which, gotta say, added a dash of rage to the sulk… but hey, our taxes.

I tried to push myself to “deal with it” by reading — had an insane line up of fantastic books ranging from the deliciously gossipy to the poetic and the profound, I even signed up for a book club (what?! who am I?!)… but in the end, my mind could focus on nothing and trying to read five books at a time did not help at all. I only finished two.