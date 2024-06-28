Towards the end of Miranda July’s new novel All Fours, the unnamed protagonist who is going through a massive midlife awakening, is looking at a sculpture of a headless woman on her hands and knees. “Everyone thinks doggy style is so vulnerable,” says her friend (the artist who made the work), “but it’s actually the most stable position. Like a table. It’s hard to be knocked down when you’re on all fours.” When I read that line, I had to put the book down and walk away from it for a little bit… which I’d done several times while reading it.