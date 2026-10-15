A reading life

A reading life

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Carol J Michel's avatar
Carol J Michel
Oct 15Edited

I’m a big fan of the five-year diaries with just a few lines to record each day. I'm going to be completing my second five-year diary in a few months, which means I have almost 10 years worth of little diary notes. (Plus a couple of earlier years that I put in other notebooks.) And I have a note in the back of this second one to remind me where I stashed the third one that I'm going to start in January. It's part of my morning "get ready" routine to pull out the five-year diary from my nightstand drawer and write about the day before. I was inspired by my grandmother who kept a Book of Remembrance in the 1920s, which we are thrilled to still have to read today!

Also, I love the idea of Field Notes notebooks as bookmarks. I'm going to give that a try too.

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Kate Jones's avatar
Kate Jones
Oct 15

OMG I love the idea of the tiny notebooks as bookmarks!!! I've been using some gorgeous 3 packs of notebooks over the summer, which have arty designs on them (different in each pack) and have tried different ways of using them. I usually write quotations or words in them that I come across and like, so this sounds perfect! 👌 I am going to experiment over the next few days...

I am also an abandoner of the Morning Pages as I overthink and tend to spiral, then chastise myself for the junk I've written 🙃 I love the idea of the 5 year diary, though fear I would grow tired of it...I did adopt your Captain's Log idea over the summer, which I enjoyed, but have grown lax with this. I do feel that I need some way of working through thoughts by journaling, so it's an ongoing search for the right method!

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