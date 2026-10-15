A few months ago I shared, quite vulnerably, that after years of religiously writing my Morning Pages, the time had come to come clean about the fact that the method no longer worked for me:

With my particular flavor of Eastern European personality — broody, pessimistic, self-critical — instead of serving as “emotional windshield wipers,” the Artist’s Way is fertile ground for downward spirals. I can start page 1 by bringing up a minor grievance, spat or inconvenience. By page 3, I have described, defined and dissected it to such a degree of detail that I am convinced my life’s about to fall apart because of it. The negative effect only compounds over time. Conceptually, I am 150% on board with the idea of personal journaling // diaries for mental clarity and reflection… but this particular method hasn’t been working for me, so I decided to explore.

I felt quite vindicated when the recent Marina Abramović interview from The New York Times started making the rounds last week and in that interview she jokingly explained the truth about us Slavs. I am Slav , she says, We are coming from the countries that are never happy. When we are there, we are not happy. When we leave the country, we are not happy.

So, with the understanding that I am working against very powerful forces, I wanted to share a couple of journaling methods that have truly made a difference in my effort to be a little bit less whiny and generally more clear-eyed about not missing my own life.

The first discovery came courtesy of our own community here. On one of our Community Zooms a few months ago, we were talking specifically about how we journal, and several people — Karen, Cams Campbell and Kim — mentioned that they had good experiences with multi-year diaries.

⚡️A 5-Year Diary

The one I ended up getting is this one from Midori. It’s a red cloth-bound notebook with gold lettering and small, whimsical illustrations of doors and gates throughout. The paper works great with a fountain pen. BUT — many companies make them, and I guarantee you will find one in most bookstores that sell stationery. The idea is that you write a little blurb about each day, and because you have dedicated space for five years, you get a chance to revisit your past self as you keep up with the diary.

I keep mine at my desk, and I have been writing in it every night before I go to bed since July 17th. I am shocked to report that I have not missed a day. Other than brushing my teeth and kissing my kid, I don’t honestly remember the last time I did ANYTHING with such regularity.

What I like about this diary format is that the small space really forces me to think hard about how I want to memorialize a day. In my typical A5 notebook, even when I start positive, I tend to digress into grievance. But in this notebook, I only have 4 lines to write in, and when you pause to think about it, even the shittiest day will let you squeeze out 4 lines’ worth of love or wonder.

I love this diary SO MUCH that I am going to be giving away a copy — just like mine — to one lucky paid subscriber at the end of the month. If you are already a paid subscriber, you will automatically be included in the drawing. If you are curious about upgrading your subscription, I am running a special 20% off until the end of October, so do sign up!

On days when I am tired and just ready to go to bed and get it over with, I write down what I was reading and that’s that.

Sometimes, of course, I am having a genuinely hard day, and I am grateful to have a bit more space to let things out. I really hope it’s clear that I am not advocating for ignoring one’s true feelings or suppressing emotion. But I am continuing to explore easy ways to journal WITHOUT spiraling way down into darkness. And, as I previously mentioned, I am finding again and again that the materiality of journaling is a major key to that endeavor.

⚡️Journaling on HARD days

In an earlier post, I shared how much I loved journaling about hard things using brush pens, Austin Kleon style. And now I have another similar idea that I am enjoying even more. As always, I start with my date stamp at the top, which automatically makes any blank page that much more whimsical and fun. I then draw imperfect horizontal lines with a colored pencil and begin writing my journal entry as I would in a normal notebook.

I do this ESPECIALLY when I am in a MOOD, and I am finding that there is something about this particular trick that makes my brain get really playful and almost childlike. I feel like it awakens the LITTLE kid in me, and even when she is having a hard time, she still prefers to drop the complaining and draw with her pencils instead.

I know that there are several therapists in our midst, and I would love to hear what you all think about why this works. I feel like there’s got to be an actual explanation that goes beyond “because it’s fun.”

P.S. For all the notebook and stationery nerds, the combination of Geranium Lake pencil + Blue LePen looks so chic to me! Especially in this particular MD notebook with its pale blue grid lines

My final notebook discovery came as a result of me missing time in my book journals. I find my book journals infinitely more satisfying and non-embarrassing compared to my regular journals. However, as life has felt incredibly overwhelming recently, I actively chose to prioritize READING over JOURNALING ABOUT READING.

⚡️Small notebook as bookmark

As a notebook enthusiast, I love that notebooks can be both a creative hobby AND a very practical tool. I do try to insert an element of fun and creativity in any notebook I own but at the moment, I am definitely in a very practical stage of life. Even when I have more time for play, though, my reading notebooks are in service of the reading, never the other way around.

In the last few months, I have really been loving using a little Field Notes notebook — they really ARE tiny — as a bookmark. It gives me a little taste of book journaling without interrupting the reading itself. Whenever I come across something that makes me curious, instead of reaching for my phone, I jot it down to look up later. This has saved me from countless instances of going online to check something “really quick” and remembering, two hours later, that I was in the middle of a book.

Before I go, I wanted to share that I have really loved having Zoom Coffee with so many of you guys. I am honestly blown away by your kindness and your friendship. As I have shared in some of our conversations, I honestly came to Substack looking for friends, and I am so grateful to have met so many of you. I love the spirit of our community and how kind and supportive we are of each other.

One of the most common questions I have started getting, especially in the Zoom Coffee sessions, is how to go about building a community on Substack. I think many people are thinking about starting their own newsletter or committing to working on the one they already have more seriously.

I am always happy to answer individual questions BUT, in case it’s helpful, I wanted to ask if you would like me to add an additional Community Zoom (maybe later this month or in November) to talk specifically about Substack business.

There are plenty of people out there sharing very good advice… but I wanted to offer since I know it can feel awkward to ask. Do not be shy! Tell me if it would be helpful.

🤓 And, before I go, three questions for you: