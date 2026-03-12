For my birthday last month, my husband and my daughter surprised me with a trip to New Orleans. It’s one of my most favorite cities in the world and a place we visit whenever we can. At this point we know our way around it well enough that it’s a low-effort, high-return kind of destination. We walk around to soak in the atmosphere, we eat extremely well because the food scene is incredible (my vegan husband fully agrees), and we visit bookstores.

This last time we only had time for two bookstore runs, but they were so good… which made me realize something slightly ridiculous. After nearly two years of writing about books here, I have never actually written about bookstores. That feels like a pretty glaring omission. Bookstores are one of my happiest places on earth, and I have a feeling many of you feel the same.

So let’s talk about them.

Serious business at Octavia Books .

I have always loved bookstores, but for a long time they overwhelmed me in the same way department stores still do. There is so much within reach that the experience becomes strangely paralyzing. Everything is there, yet it is hard to know where to begin.

For many years I relied on lists to solve that problem. Best Of lists, Book Award lists, anything orbiting The New York Times book coverage. Those lists carried me through my reading life and structured my bookstore visits as well. I would walk in, head straight for the New Releases table, and look for titles that I could recognize. Deep in my heart I think I imagined that there was an invisible curriculum that I was trying to complete. These days I operate differently.

Writing this newsletter — and simply getting older — has forced me to pay closer attention to my own taste. Over time my reading instincts have sharpened and I trust them far more than I used to.

What that has meant for my reading life is fairly simple:

I read fewer buzzy new releases , especially from the big publishing houses. When something starts getting aggressively hyped, my interest often fades.

I read more classics that once intimidated me . I used to assume they would be difficult; what I eventually discovered is that when they are difficult, I often enjoy them more.

I read far more backlist titles — books that have had time to find their readers. Good stories do not expire after two seasons in the market.

I still keep an eye on the lists, but I now treat them more like a weather report than a command. Something to observe and occasionally useful, but not something I feel compelled to follow. And this shift in taste has changed the way I literally move through bookstores.

These days I enter a bookstore like a cold assassin. Focused. Calm. Collected. I have a METHOD.

I am frequently going in with a list in hand . I don’t keep track of what I want to read in Goodreads or such; I have a list in my Notes App but that’s largely neglected. What feeds my list is typically a loosely defined Reading Project or an author I am working through . Working off projects and favorite authors means that you have a constant list at your fingertips.

Since last year, I have aimed to read at least one poetry collection a month, so now I always make sure I look at the Poetry section in any bookstore I visit. My hot take is that you can judge the quality of a bookstore on the prominence of its poetry collection.

Octavia Books have an EXCELLENT poetry selection that is located at a very central place in the bookstore. Bravo!

To expand my taste, I track down all the random Staff Recommendation shelves and corners. I look for the dedicated endcaps and also make sure to read the little tags that booksellers place on the shelves. Being a bookseller is a labor of love and I love getting oddball recommendations based on impassioned staff picks.

This one won’t work for all of you but as an extraverted introvert, I make it a point to talk to staff and ask them about what they are reading, recommending or noticing. It’s never a dull conversation and I often leave buying more based on that.

If I am not in a rush (and I try very hard not to rush a bookstore visit), I finish up by doing what I think of as the A–to–Z stroll. I slowly walk through the fiction section and let my eyes follow the shelves. I pick up books I have loved and miss, books I have been meaning to read, and sometimes books I have never heard of.

I am a big believer in trusting intuition when it comes to books. If I pick something up and feel a jolt — my heart skipping a beat, a sudden curiosity, a sense that the book is somehow calling to me — I usually just buy it.

Bookstores are also an anchor destination whenever I travel. Experiencing the literary spaces of a city tells you so much about its intellectual life, its personality, its readers.

I have visited hundreds of bookstores around the world but if someone forced me to pick a favorite, it would probably be Faulkner House Books in New Orleans.

The store sits on Pirates Alley in a historic townhouse built in 1837. In the 1920s William Faulkner lived there while working on his first novel, Soldiers’ Pay. The bookstore itself is tiny — just two rooms — but absolutely beautiful. Soft light spills through the alley windows, the floor-to-ceiling mahogany shelves are packed with a meticulously curated mix of classics and contemporary titles, and the entire place feels like a kind of literary shrine.

The bookseller who makes it all happen is an extraordinary woman named Joanne Sealy. Joanne has worked at Faulkner House for years but is not an owner, which actually makes me love her even more.

She sits at a work table in the middle of the store like a tiny priestess of literature, calmly directing traffic (only six people allowed inside at a time) and answering questions with impressive efficiency. She apparently reads every single book that makes its way onto the shelves.

A conversation with her feels like you have briefly been touched by… something.

On this last visit I was flipping through Karl Ove Knausgaard’s My Struggle and said to her, Tell me honestly. What do you think of him?

She paused for a moment and said, It is very odd. I sold two of his books today already, but I can’t stand him. I really didn’t think I needed to know that much about any one person in the world.

I laughed.

When I asked her what she was reading and loving right now, she simply said: Proust.

Bookstores are such rich cultural habitats, sustained by the peculiar devotion of people who care deeply about literature. Amazon could never.

On another bookstore-related note, I will be in Austin from April 3–5 for the Austin Texas Book Trail: an annual bookstore crawl dedicated to celebrating independent bookstores across the city.

The event is actually the brainchild of one of our own community members, Jacqui Rangel who runs Read Write Austin and her friend Michelle Zhang (Michelle is a bookseller and does PR for Alienated Majesty Books).

If you live in Austin — or anywhere nearby and willing to travel — please send me a DM. I would absolutely love to meet some of you and possibly do a little bookstore wandering together.

And if all this bookstore talk made your heart flutter a little, be sure to join us for our March Community Zoom this Saturday at 1 PM Central.

I have a very special guest joining us (I am keeping it a surprise for now), and I suspect anyone who loves bookstores will especially enjoy the conversation.

Paid subscribers should already have received the Zoom details. If you didn’t see that message, feel free to reach out and I will resend it. And if you are not currently a paid subscriber but would like to attend, let me know — I am always happy to upgrade people who want to join the conversation.

