I was EXTREMELY homesick this month. I couldn’t stop thinking about my parents and Bulgaria and my own book and my place in life… but it wasn’t until I sat down to write about what I had read in September that I started to wonder if my reading had not caused the whole thing.

I read three novels and three works of nonfiction in September:

On the surface, not exactly an obvious grouping of books, except that somehow I managed to spend the month reading about people leaving home, people losing the people they love, people trying desperately not to lose the people they love, i.e. the immigrant experience in a nutshell.

I’ve talked before about what a weird, confusing experience it is to be an immigrant because, on the one hand, it has enriched my life in every possible way. I have seen the world. I have met people who are nothing like me, some of them even live in my house. My heart is open, my mind is open too. And I have developed attachments to people and places I could never have imagined loving when I was growing up. But also… I left.



Being in another country, Patricia Lockwood writes, is like being dead, you see how people go on without you. I can’t imagine she is specifically thinking of immigration, but Jesus Christ. There is something self-murderous about leaving a place and then watching, from afar, as everyone you love quite reasonably continues to have a life there just as well. I think when I was younger I experienced the back-and-forth as exciting, and I did feel a lot of it borderline glamorous. I also experienced it often enough that perhaps I didn’t register the accumulation of what I was missing. Now I go back less, my parents are older, I am older, and I am much more aware of how much life has happened absolutely without me.

So this was apparently the ideal emotional condition in which to read six books.

Before we jump into the books: our next Community Zoom is this coming Saturday, October 3rd at 1PM Central. We will talk about Fall Books and Q4 reading plans!!! Check the PERKS section for Zoom details or grab that 20% discount if you are curious to join! xo, P.

📚 Make your art no matter what — Beth Pickens

I started the month with Beth Pickens’s Make Your Art No Matter What, which I have already talked about a little earlier in the month. Beth considers anybody who feels a deep and profound need to make creative work an artist. I really appreciate this definition because, especially in America, we have internalized this fairly deranged idea that you become an artist the moment someone agrees to pay you for your work. And at the same time, anybody who has felt the creative urge can testify… that’s not how it works. I still have trouble calling myself an artist. And yet I also know that when I am not reading and writing, I become miserable. I feel like I am constantly churning on myself, with nowhere for any of it to go.

For a long time I didn’t understand that about myself. I just knew that I was depressed. But a therapist told me that the opposite of depression is not happiness but expression, which came back to me while I was reading Pickens. I don’t know that I would make quite such a sweeping claim myself, but I understand what it means in my own life. I have been recommending this book to all my writer friends.

I spent a lot of time reading and crying in this chair this month.

📚 Baldwin: a love story — Nicholas Boggs

I avoided Nicholas Boggs’s biography of James Baldwin for months despite all the beautiful noise around it because I have read embarrassingly little Baldwin: Giovanni’s Room, the letter to his nephew, bits and pieces here and there. I had somehow decided that I needed to earn a biography by reading more of the work first… but early in the month I was looking for a long car book and just thought, what the hell. I am so glad I did.

This biography is really quite fantastic, and I think listening on audio may have actually helped me circumvent what some readers have described as repetitive writing. Although I am beginning to suspect that what may be perceived as repetitive writing was, most likely, the reflection of cyclical patterns in Baldwin’s lived experience — the constant coming and going and his inability (or unwillingness) to settle down in one place.

I loved the biography’s framing: telling Baldwin’s story through the people who recognized him and made room for him. His teachers saw his talent early. The painter Beauford Delaney gave the young Baldwin a model for what it might look like to be Black and gay and an artist — and to take all three of those identities seriously. There was Lucien, the young Swiss man with whom Baldwin fell in love and who became an anchor of his life and work for so many years. And there were the relationships that eventually brought him to Istanbul.

You get this extraordinary picture of a person becoming himself through other people… but not by changing himself to mold to their expectations but rather by revealing himself and allowing himself to be changed through being loved.

I was especially interested in the sections about Baldwin’s involvement in the Civil Rights movement and the strange position he occupied within it: his rhetorical gifts making him enormously valuable, while his homosexuality also making some of the movement’s leaders reluctant to place him too visibly at its center. But the part of the biography that got under my skin given my own particular state of mind this month was all the leaving. I felt such a profound sense of kinship following Baldwin out of Harlem to Paris, Switzerland, Istanbul and back to the States. I understood his deep need to get away from America in order to figure out how to live and work, and simply how to be himself. And my heart broke with him as he, like so many of us like him, kept on discovering — over and over and over again — that being elsewhere produces its own kind of loneliness. The book suggests that he eventually understood some of that loneliness not simply as a cost of the work but as an essential space in which the work became possible…

I had hoped reading the biography would tell me which Baldwin novel I should read next, and instead it made me want to read the nonfiction, particularly the writing from the civil rights years. I came away with the impression that although he thought of himself deeply as a novelist and playwright, there was something about the combination of fury, emotion, intelligence and urgency in him that found an extraordinary form in the essay. If, like me, you have wondered if you should read the biography before being very familiar with Baldwin’s work, I think you would have an incredible experience going either direction.

📚 Hotel Casanova — Annie Ernaux (trans. by Alison L. Strayer)

If reading the Baldwin biography made me feel that I didn’t have enough of him in my background, reading this new essay collection by Annie Ernaux presented almost the opposite problem for me. I have now read so much by her that I should, theoretically, be impossible to surprise. AND YET! Annie continues to completely rock me with a subject or a sentence or some small, hideously accurate observation about human behavior … Every time, no exception.

Hotel Casanova collects shorter nonfiction pieces she published over several decades, and it contains all the usual Ernaux material — sex, class, shame, desire, aging, memory, the weirdness of being a person in public. The title essay is about an affair with a married man whom she meets largely to have sex in a sleazy pay-by-the-hour hotel, but somehow the whole ordeal does not feel sordid. Ernaux describes the madness and humiliation of desire without abandoning the woman experiencing it and judging her. And, I believe, it is this kind of simultaneous objectivity and lack of judgment that makes her such a beloved documentarian of a female existence.

My favorite piece in this collection, however, was about a “clochard” who begins holding the door at Ernaux’s local post office in exchange for money. At first everyone is perfectly happy to hand him their spare change. He is young, clean, pleasant-looking; he performs a small service but a service nonetheless. But then he keeps coming back and, eventually, Ernaux catches herself becoming annoyed when she finds him sitting on the ground with his cup rather than standing to open the door. What bothers her, she realizes, is that she does not think he has exhausted himself sufficiently to be sitting down.

The reason why this essay hit me so hard is probably because I am myself in the middle of a similar experience. An unhoused man came to our door asking for help a while back and I was happy to give him food, money, some clothes. I am now, however, in a cycle of assisting and avoiding that continues to fill me with sadness and rage. Like Ernaux in the essay, I catch myself having the “wrong” thoughts but try to remind myself that there is no morally enlightened happy ending in this situation.

If you have been curious about Ernaux but not sure where to start, I think this book would actually be a good introduction to the major themes in her work. And, if you read it and find yourself drawn to a specific essay, the good news is that most likely there will be a longer book by her on the subject.

📚 Grief is the thing with feathers — Max Porter

A young father and his two boys are grieving the sudden death of their wife and mother, and into the house comes Crow. Crow is grief, probably, but he is also a character, a caretaker, a tormentor, a comedian, perhaps a hallucination, perhaps something magical. I kept trying to decide how literally I was supposed to understand him until eventually I stopped caring. He was there.

Once Crow was there, he also followed me out of the book and right into my weekly calls with my parents. My parents, knock on wood, are fine, but they are getting older, and lately when I talk to them I have become increasingly mindful of the fact that they are not going to be fine forever. At some point there will be illness and there will be loss, and because of the life I have chosen, I will not be there for much of the ordinary aging that comes before that. I find myself disassociating during phone calls because I cannot bear the thought of losing them and holding back tears, only able to talk about superficial things just to keep myself from crying.

Since reading this book, I have found myself thinking about Crow during our conversations, almost sensing him sitting somewhere nearby. And I know it sounds kooky but it hasn’t felt uncomfortable or threatening or psychotic. Instead, that presence has felt reassuring. We are still here together on this plane of the living AND there is also this other thing that I know is coming. This knowing feels new and I don’t quite know if the book brought it to me or if it was already there and Crow told it to stop hiding.

I don’t know whether I would recommend reading this book while actively grieving. But for whatever reason, I found it comforting that as a result of reading it I have now acquired such a strong image for the grief I am already carrying around. A truly, truly special book + a Sally Rooney favorite, too, apparently.

📚 Traveling in the direction of the shadow — Iana Boukova (trans. by Ekaterina Petrova)

I then picked up this book with a mix of emotions. Reading Bulgarian books is not a given for me. I go through periods of being very engaged with contemporary Bulgarian writing and periods when I basically refuse to look at it. I have come to understand the latter as a kind of protective mechanism. Sometimes keeping up with Bulgarian literature feels like one more way of keeping track of a version of a life that is happening somewhere else. It reminds me of what I am missing, and sometimes I just don’t want to know.

Over the last few years, though, I have started finding my way back through books like Georgi Gospodinov’s Time Shelter and René Karabash’s She Who Remains and while quite nervous, I was also extremely excited to read Iana Boukova’s Traveling in the Direction of the Shadow.

This is a nineteenth-century historical novel populated by people who seem to have wandered in from a traditional Balkan legend: gamblers with impossible luck, old grandmothers and toothless grandpas, young women who run away and join the gypsy karavans, many many many brothers, monks and craftsmen and murderers and people with abilities that seem to sit right on the border between improbable and otherworldly. I haven’t read many of her works but the novel really reminded me of Elif Shafak’s novels. It is vivid, historic, and mystical — a true homage to the storytelling traditions of our region.

I was shocked by how much I loved it. I read it slowly, and it felt poetic to me in that at times I felt swept up in the stories while not being entirely sure what it all meant or even what it was all for, but Boukova left me with dozens of unforgettable images: stone bridges, mountain villages, old people sitting on benches, Bulgaria bleeding into Turkey and Greece until the whole region feels less like a set of countries than a half-remembered landscape coming right from the depths of my childhood. It is an extremely cinematic book that gives you not only unforgettable characters but also an immersive sense of place. There was something very 1001 Nights about it and I found it so soothing but it did absolutely nothing for my homesickness.

Also, I don’t often have a chance to say things like this — but the translation from Bulgarian is incredible and a work of art in its own right. If you read it, pay attention to the names. 🤫

📚 Siblings — Brigitte Reimann (trans. by Lucy Jones)

Finally, I read Brigitte Reimann’s Siblings on Regan’s recommendation from a while back. This is a short novel set in East Germany in 1960, about a family in which the oldest son has already left for the West and the younger son is preparing to do the same. In contrast, their younger sister Elisabeth is an artist who has genuinely invested herself in the socialist project. She lives and works in an industrial community and teaches workers to paint, inspired by the idea that people who work in factories are equally capable of making and experiencing beauty. This particular storyline connects to the GDR’s Bitterfeld Way, which encouraged artists to engage with industrial workers and sought to diminish the separation between art and working life. Reimann herself participated in this program, even though she never fully joined the Communist Party and was oftentimes critical of it.

Reimann allows Elizabeth’s belief in the ethical righteousness of the socialist movement to be real and deeply felt without making it uncomplicated. Elisabeth is not simply a dupe of the regime, and Uli, the brother who wants to leave, is not simply a heroic dissident. They love one another desperately AND understand the world differently. When Elisabeth realizes that Uli genuinely intends to go, her political conviction becomes inseparable from her terror of losing him. She prevents him from leaving by telling her fiancé (a well meaning communist bureaucrat ) about the plan and it is hard to describe the absolute betrayal felt by Uli.

This past month but also in general, I spend so much time thinking about what it means to leave because I am the one who left. Siblings made me think about what leaving feels like for the people who stay behind.

Between recommending Kairos by Jenny Erpenbeck and now Siblings, if I ever get to finish and publish my book, Regan is definitely getting her own line in the acknowledgements.

My Book of the Month pick for October is Min Jin Lee’s American Hagwon — another potentially heartbreaking immigrant story because they all are.

This particular novel follows a Korean family from Seoul to California as they immigrate in pursuit of better future for their children. These ideas around the gains and losses around an immigrant experience not only mirror my own personal life journey but also — I know I am biased — are always such an incredibly fertile ground for literary exploration. I am really looking forward to immersing myself in this book and participating in a big group reading project alongside others. I know that many of you are looking forward to this one as well. Let me know if you plan to read it.

This post is sponsored by Book of the Month. If you’ve been curious about Book of the Month, you can go to bookofthemonth.com and use code LEAFY to join and get your first book for $5 plus a free gift — a mini tote or hat.

And here we are… September was just one of those months when my reading and my actual life got unusually tangled up with each other, until I could no longer tell which one was aggravating the other. And I do apologize for writing what feels more like a Dear Diary post than proper book reviews… but that’s what all the reading felt like to me, so I decided to share as it was.

❤️ Favorite books of 2026 so far: January — Autobiography of Red — Anne Carson

February — The Copenhagen Trilogy — Tove Ditlevsen

March — Repetition — Vigdis Hjorth

April — Loved and Missed — Susie Boyt

May — Painting Writing Texting — Chantal Joffe and Olivia Laing

June — Show Your Work | Keep Going | Don’t Call It Art — Austin Kleon

July — Journal of a Solitude — May Sarton

August — The Dry Heart — Natalia Ginzburg

September — Grief is the thing with feathers — Max Porter

🤓 And now… let’s chat!