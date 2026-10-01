A reading life

A reading life

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Regan's avatar
Regan
Oct 1

Beautifully written, Petya <3 I read Grief Is the Thing with Feathers over the holiday season last year and I was so moved (and shaken) by it !!! And I'm so so glad that the Reimann resonated with you --am looking forward to your book as much as ever :,)

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Noreen G's avatar
Noreen G
Oct 1

Ernaux is totally new to me; thank you for the recommendation! I just finished Contrapposto by Dave Eggars - so beautiful! It’s my favorite of the year so far.

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