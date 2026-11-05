I was telling a friend of mine that my biggest professional accomplishment in the last couple of years is that I have entered “post-achievement”. I was a professional striver for so many years — mapping out my career, going to all the networking things, asking for more — and one morning I woke up and just didn’t feel like doing all that anymore. What was left for me was the pleasure of doing my work, continuing to learn with each new project and supporting my co-workers in doing our best work together. The sickening thing about letting things flow is that traditional markers of success — promotions, raises, recognition — have followed. It has almost felt like when you are in collegel and totally invisible until the moment you start dating SOMEONE and all these other people are suddenly interested. What is that about?!

That’s the month of reading I had. I read:

Crudo — Olivia Laing

American Hogwan — Min Jin Lee

Etna — Paul Yoon

Wide Sargasso Sea — Jean Rhys

Corregidora — Gayl Jones

Norma Jeane Baker of Troy — Anne Carson

Lonely Crowds — Stephanie Wambugu

I told myself — fuck it, just read whatever you feel hungry for — and I ended up having the best, most ravishing reading month of the year, I think.

Before I go into the reading update… as promised earlier this month, I drew a paid subscriber name and will be sending Adam McCauley a 5-Year Midori Diary. I extended the 20% Off discount through the weekend and hope to do more fun giveaways in the future!

📚 Crudo — Olivia Laing

I started the month reading Crudo by Olivia Laing — my first novel by them after years of fangirling from afar and second-guessing where to begin. In this book, it is 2017 and a woman named Kathy is planning her wedding to a much older older man, feeling anxious about potentially losing herself in the marriage after a lifetime of building a life of intellectual freedom and independence, all the while processing the political shitshow that surrounds her. The book is frantic and frazzled, light on conventional plot and mostly moving through Kathy’s fears, anxieties and charming revelations that, despite it all, one can still find solace and energy in being loved by others.

Note: I am obsessed with this tour of Olivia Laing’s home AND it contains several easter eggs that show up in Crudo!

I hardly ever say this but even though I did enjoy a lot about this book, I don’t think I was quite prepared for it. Part of the significance of this work is that the Kathy character is a tribute and a re-imagining of the iconoclastic American writer Kathy Acker who died in 1997. The novel places Acker in 2017 and has her inhabit both contemporary cultural // political events AND autobiographical elements of Laing’s own life. I did not know any of the above going in so a lot of it went way over my head and is probably the reason why I didn’t enjoy it as much as I thought I would. I had a spidey sense that things were meaningful but I wasn’t quite in on them… Which made me kind of rage-y and anxious but I do imagine that had I known Laing’s work a little bit better or had better awareness of Acker’s biography, maybe I would have fared better.

📚 American Hagwan — Min Jin Lee

After Crudo, I made what felt like a complete u-turn and read American Hogwan, the new family saga by the author of Pachinko and Free Food for Millionaires, Min Jin Lee. The novel is being described online as a “social novel” — in the vain of Oliver Twist or Les Miserables — as it explores the impact of wide social, economic and cultural events on a cast of characters that are caught, it seems, in the fast winds of history. We track the Koh Family from 1997 to 2007 as they immigrate home to Seoul, South Korea from Sydney and then back to Australia and eventually to the States where they settle long-term. The family’s journey is prompted by loss of employment and the subsequent economic hardship faced by the Kohs who, despite the difficulties they face, are determined to enable their three children — Bo, DH and Mido — to succeed. The Kohs are committed to each other and the children grow up to be responsible, aware, self-sacrificing adults.

In some ways the story is a conventional immigrant narrative — the self-denial of the parents in their effort to continue to provide for their children, bordering on martyrdom; the hyper-fixation on education and on “getting ahead”, etc. etc. etc. At the same time, I found the book uniquely insightful on the profound exhaustion that envelops us when we are constantly striving to be good, to be doing what’s right, what’s prudent, what’s necessary. I also felt that Lee was especially good at describing that dynamic of complete and total overwhelm that makes you shut down emotionally for fear that what needs to be said is too big and impossible to process. I felt so much connection and tenderness towards all these good kids who grew up easy and hard-working because they watch their parents struggle and don’t want to add to their burden. But they were never a burden, they were kids. And they needed more support and more attention but they never got it because their parents were too busy surviving. It really broke my heart.💔

I was shocked that in reading the book I found many parallels between Bulgarian and Korean culture, a lot of it probably determined by similarities in economic development patterns. I told one friend that American Hogwan made me think that South Korea sounds quite like Bulgaria, except for we didn’t get our economic happy-ending. I read the book and really thought hard whether I liked it because it mirrored my own lived experience of growing up in extreme economic insecurity or because it was otherwise well done. I think it’s both.

📚 Etna - Paul Yoon

Etna was one of the unexpected gifts of my reading month. My friend Kelly mailed me this book and insisted that I simply had to read it. Kelley and I text about books a lot but I don’t think he’s ever sent me a book like that … so Etna it was, with no clue of what it was about. And, holy shit.

Etna is a novel told entirely from the perspective of a dog, who is born on a farm but soon recruited to fight alongside American soldiers in an unnamed war. As the war draws to an end, Etna sets out on a journey through great peril and devastation to return home. But as the journey unfolds, it becomes increasingly clear that what used to be home maybe no longer exist, that the loved ones you are looking for may no longer be there and that you, yourself, may no longer be the same being who left. In a scene that I will never forget, Etna runs into an old exhausted dog that is unable to die until it finds solid evidence that his family has died.

I beg you, do not feel put off by the gimmick of the book’s concept and trust me when I tell you that you would love the gentle, lyrical voice in this story with its subtle classical references and hopeful heartbeat in the face of complete and total loss.

📚 Wide Sargasso Sea — Jean Rhys

This month, after listening to Kate Jones write about Jean Rhys for what feels like years, I finally read Wide Sargasso Sea and wow, what a punch in the gut this book was.

We meet Antoinette Cosway as a child in Jamaica, growing up in the aftermath of emancipation in a family that belongs nowhere. The formerly enslaved people around them resent the family. The English colonizers look down on them. And as a result, Antoinette grows up with a profound sense of insecurity and displacement. She eventually marries an Englishman (the future Mr. Rochester), who arrives in the Caribbean knowing very little about the place or the woman he is marrying. As their relationship deteriorates, he begins to distrust her, question her sanity and eventually rename her Bertha, the name we know from Jane Eyre.

I know that the book is always introduced as THE ultimate prequel to Jane Eyre that gives backstory to the woman in the attic… which, sure, it does. Rhys creates an unstable narrative where very quickly you start questioning whose point of view you can trust and as a result, you as a reader begin to feel the suffocating intensity of all that is at stake. We move between perspectives, between versions of events, between what people believe about each other and what might actually be true. It’s a very short novel but it feels enormous in what it manages to contain and, to me, this story is less about Antoinette’s troubled inheritance and so much more about the maddening consequences of colonial oppression, racialized resentments and socio-economic inequality.

This was my first Rhys and I am absolutely thrilled that I finished it just as Kate announced she is doing a Jean Rhys literary salon early next year, guiding us through all of her novels in chronological order starting in January. I cannot wait.

📚 Corregidora — Gayl Jones

From Wide Sargasso Sea, I moved on to Corregidora by Gayl Jones, another short novel about a woman whose life is shaped by histories of violence. This selection was inspired by my friend Ariana who writes an incredible newsletter dedicated to the writing of black authors — Invisible to Whom? HIGHLY recommend.

Ursa Corregidora is a blues singer in Kentucky whose mother, grandmother and great-grandmother have raised her on stories of the Portuguese slave owner who sexually exploited the women in her family. The women have made it their mission to pass these stories down, to make sure the violence is never forgotten or erased. They tell Ursa that she must make generations, produce children who will carry the evidence of what happened. But early in the novel, Ursa suffers a miscarriage and undergoes a hysterectomy after being pushed down the stairs by her own jealous husband. Suddenly, the obligation that has defined the relationship to her family and its history becomes impossible to fulfill.

This book was a wild reading experience. It felt musical, devastating, sensual, historical and liberating all at once. Of everything I read this past month — all of which was incredibly good — this was the book that made me feel grateful to be a reader so that I could have an experience as transformative as what I went through in these pages. I don’t believe that a film, a song, or a painting could have given me what this novel was able to do to me.

📚 Norma Jeane Baker of Troy — Anne Carson

To celebrate Anne Carson’s Nobel Prize win — did you hear that when she got the call, all she could say was “ Yikes ”?! — I read Norma Jeane Baker of Troy, a very short, very strange work that combines the stories of Marilyn Monroe and Helen of Troy. Because, OF COURSE, that’s something Anne Carson would think to do.

The book is a play based loosely on Euripides’ Helen, which offers an alternative version of the Trojan War in which Helen never actually goes to Troy. Instead, the gods send a phantom in her place while the real Helen is hidden away in Egypt. So, an entire war is fought over a woman who isn’t even there. Carson takes this idea and overlays it with the life of Marilyn Monroe, another woman whose image became something that other people could covet, dissect and, ultimately, destroy. Helen and Marilyn show us how much more interested we often are in the image of a woman than the actual human being contained within it. We worship the public figure, yet violate the human herself.

In full honesty, if you are not a classicist or have prior experience of the Greek classics, you are at a severe disadvantage reading Carson. But even still… for me, her work always offers something almost magnetic and this work is no exception. It felt overwhelming but also self-revealing enough to keep me hooked and just when I was starting to feel the most lost and confused in it, it hit me with perhaps the most perfect, clear-eyed scene of a couple fighting… and that scene opened up the book in such an intimate way that I was fully back in. I am completely overwhelmed and in awe by her.

📚 Lonely Crowds — Stephanie Wambugu

Finally, I read Lonely Crowds — the debut novel by Stephanie Wambugu, which has been on my radar forever. The story follows two girls, Ruth and Maria, who meet at a Catholic school in Rhode Island. Ruth is the quiet, sheltered daughter of Kenyan immigrants, growing up in an emotionally suppressed household. Maria is an orphan, charismatic and independent, who seems to possess all the confidence and drive that Ruth lacks. Ruth becomes fascinated with her immediately, and the two girls essentially grow up together, eventually attending art school and moving to New York in the 1990s to pursue careers as artists.

As they grow older, however, the imbalance in their relationship becomes increasingly difficult to ignore. Maria is the one who seems to move through the world with ease, attracting attention, lovers and artistic opportunities, while Ruth struggles to establish an identity that isn’t somehow defined in relation to her friend. The friendship becomes a complicated mixture of love, envy, admiration, resentment and co-dependence.

This book felt very personal to me as someone who spent most of childhood and adolescence being the less sparkly friend. I was forever marked by the discomfort in my early friendships and I think that Wambugu has captured that hopeful agony of wishing to be chosen and loved so perfectly. I felt so seen reading this book.

A few months ago, after reading Alicia Kennedy’s memoir On Eating: The Making and Unmaking of My Appetites, I wrote an essay about appetite and the importance of learning to trust our own hunger as readers. I argued then that following our appetite is not the opposite of developing taste or acquiring knowledge. In fact, it might be one of the most effective ways of doing both. And I think October was a lovely reminder of that.

As you all know, I spend a lot of time (over) thinking about my reading, making plans, setting intentions, trying to stretch myself intellectually. I love doing all of that and I don’t intend to stop. But I also think there is something to be said for occasionally getting out of your own way and trusting that the things you feel drawn to are worth pursuing. That your appetite knows something you don’t yet know. That you don’t always have to be working towards becoming a better, more accomplished version of yourself. Sometimes you can just want what you want and see where that takes you.

❤️ Favorite books of 2026 so far: January — Autobiography of Red — Anne Carson

February — The Copenhagen Trilogy — Tove Ditlevsen

March — Repetition — Vigdis Hjorth

April — Loved and Missed — Susie Boyt

May — Painting Writing Texting — Chantal Joffe and Olivia Laing

June — Show Your Work | Keep Going | Don’t Call It Art — Austin Kleon

July — Journal of a Solitude — May Sarton

August — The Dry Heart — Natalia Ginzburg

September — Grief is the thing with feathers — Max Porter

October — Corregidora — Gayl Jones

🤓 Now, tell me: