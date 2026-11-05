A reading life

A reading life

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Matthew Long's avatar
Matthew Long
2d

For years I read the books that everyone says I should. It was educational but not always enjoyable. This year I just read for fun and it changed me. In a deeply personal way. Over the last two weeks I reviewed all 1500 books on my TBR and purged about half. It was cathartic. Now my list is filled with books I look forward to joyfully and I don't have this intense weight of expectation hanging over me like I have to read to please others.

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
The Magic of Words and Colour's avatar
The Magic of Words and Colour
2d

I’ve read a lot of non fiction and work books lately and I am really ready for some good old crime fiction. I have piles of it waiting, I’ve just been doing a lot of learning reading.

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2 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
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