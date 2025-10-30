In today’s newsletter: Everything I read in October

What happens to a woman when she begins to see the shape of her own cage? Not just the obvious ones — the jobs, the families, the rules — but the subtler enclosures: the stories she’s told about herself, the roles she’s learned to play, the expectations she’s internalized so completely they start to feel like personality.

This month’s books seemed to speak to each other through that question. They follow women living inside structures both chosen and inherited — motherhood, marriage, race, overwhelming fame — and each of them, in her own way, begins testing the edges. Some scratch at the walls (Kate Zambreno’s Animal Stories), some sing through the bars (Tara Stringfellow’s Magic Enuff), some turn the confinement into a kind of altar (Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me). Across these stories, I kept sensing the same rhythm: containment, pressure, release.

It’s not all rebellion, either. Sometimes the release is quiet — a change in perception, a small decision to stay, a moment of naming, a breath of forgiveness. But each book, in its own register, insists that womanhood is not a fixed condition. It’s an ongoing act of self-revision — an art form that keeps remaking itself in captivity’s shadow

📚 Books mentioned:

Animal Stories — Kate Zambreno

Magic Enuff — Tara M. Stringfellow

Mother Mary Comes to Me — Arundhati Roy

Finding My Way — Malala Yousafzai

The Other Girl — Annie Ernaux

Blue Eyes, Black Hair — Marguerite Duras

The Ten-Year Affair — Erin Somers

📚 Animal Stories — Kate Zambreno

I can always count on Kate Zambreno to make me feel like I’m inside her mind — or maybe she’s inside mine and is making it work so hard, it’s about to break. Animal Stories is a slim, meditative book about care, captivity, and the blurry line between observation and participation — in motherhood, in art, in being a creature on this planet. This book is part of an amazing series titled Undelivered Lectures and is published by Transit Books, one of my most favorite independent publishers right now. The first half of the collection, Zoo Studies, opens with her visits to the Jardin des Plantes in Paris, where Zambreno watches animals pace behind glass and wonders what it means to be watched in return.

The second half, My Kafka System, turns its attention to the writing life, to Kafka’s strange genius, to the ways illness and work can feel like another kind of enclosure and informs our work. My favorite essay of the collection is “Insekt or large verminous thing,” which details her own Kafkaesque experience of teaching remotely via Zoom immediately giving birth to her second child during the COVID-19 pandemic, all without institutional maternity leave. She describes a conversation with the chair of her department on the topic:

[I]n the academy, she wrote, we did not take “sick days,” she made sure to include the quotations, as if it were not an actual phenomenon, it’s just not how it works, in the academy, or, for that matter, she wrote, for your purposes, in the creative arts, we have so much flexibility in what we do, she wrote me, that people tend to shift things around. However, she wrote, if it was a case of a colleague having surgery, then no questions asked, we would find a substitute, something to that effect. She wrote me this without having any previous memory of my two pregnancies since she had served as dean, and our communications about it then, and how that courtesy was never extended to me, most likely because she did not consider me a colleague, nor, for that matter, a member of the academy, except for this purpose, that of not having sick leave.

As she narrates her experience, Zambreno connects it to the chief clerk’s visit to Gregor Samsa’s home in the Metamorphosis. As Gregor hides into his room, terrified for he has found himself transformed into an insect, the chief clerk pontificates to his parents who are protecting Gregor and maintaining he is sick:

“I hope you’re right madam,” he says, in Michael Hofmann’s translation, “I only hope it’s nothing serious. Though again I have to say-un-happily or otherwise-we businesspeople often find ourselves in the position of having to set aside some minor ailment, in the greater interest of our work.”

To keep her job and avoid rocking the boat, Zambreno finds herself going back to work immediately after giving birth, often nursing while teaching, having to position her monitor just so

… for I was certainly as well a member, however untenured, sometimes have to work through such minor ailments for the overall good of The Work.

As soon as she emails her chair no problem, I will figure it out she receives an out of office auto-reply. The Chair is on vacation.

The essays in this collection are in Zambreno’s signature fragmentary, diary-like style — fierce, funny, defiantly self-advocating, intimate but also somewhat opaque. Like all of her earlier work, this book is not about meaning exactly — it’s about attention. If you are curious about Zambreno’s work — which is definitely dense in reference material and sometimes hard to penetrate – I think this a representative collection of her non-fiction work and would be a good introduction. Not my favorite by her but I am so happy I read.

📚 Magic Enuff — Tara M. Stringfellow

I am back on track with my one poetry collection a month goal. This month I read Magic Enuff by Tara Stringfellow and then had the immense pleasure of hearing Tara read from Magic Enuff at a Memphis Library Foundation event a few weeks ago, and it’s one of those nights that still glows in my memory. She PERFORMED her work with such force and such drama, the whole venue was hushed… I really felt like I experienced poetry in a new way for me.

The collection celebrates Black Southern womanhood, family, and the bonds that help them survive. There’s tenderness and fury, grief and joy — often in the same stanza. Stringfellow writes about mothers and daughters, about the deep ache of inheritance, about what it means to keep loving the world after it’s broken your heart. On the page, the poems are lean but lush — built for the ear and the body as much as the mind. There’s humor and heat and church and dirt road all in the same breath.

I Dreamt The KKK Were in My Living Room and I had made everyone lemonade

they sipped, offered pleasantries

my house, the antiques

how could they see I asked

with only those tiny slits

for eyes and we all laughed after a bit, it got quiet

so I broke the silence with

what I thought my mom

and my grandma and hers

would’ve wanted me to say— I poisoned y’all lemonade.

It’s the kind of collection you want to hand to a friend who’s been through … something — not to fix them, but to remind them that power and despair can coexist.

📚 Mother Mary Comes to Me — Arundhati Roy

Written after her mother’s death, Arundhati Roy’s magnificent book is part elegy, part reckoning, part love letter to the woman who made her possible and impossible all at once. Mary Roy was a fierce educator and feminist who changed inheritance law in India so women could own property — and also, as Arundhati tells it, a complicated, exacting, violent mother who left her daughter both fortified and wounded.

What I love about the book is its refusal to settle into sainthood. Mary is brilliant, cruel, loving, hilarious, impossible — and Roy doesn’t tidy any of that up. She writes from the middle of grief, where tenderness and irritation still overlap. It’s a daughter’s book, but also a writer’s — about how we metabolize the people who shaped us into the sentences we write later. As a daughter myself, and as a mother now, I found this book quite devastating but also offered a path of clarity and understanding. A hope, even, that when it’s all said and done… the essence of a relationship survives the person who’s gone.

I read the book primarily as a künstlerroman — a book about the growth and development of Arundhati Roy the artist. If I were to read it a second time, I would also pay more attention to the historical and political backdrop of changing contemporary India and I am curious to read deeper takes than mine on how the memoir is being received by the diaspora.

📚 Finding My Way — Malala Yousafzai

I didn’t expect to love Finding My Way as much as I did. I thought I already knew Malala’s story — the activism, the courage, the Nobel Prize. What surprised me here is how much of the book is about what happens after heroism — how to grow up when you’ve already been turned into a symbol.

Malala writes candidly about her time at Oxford: struggling to focus on coursework while flying between countries for speeches that literally fund her family’s livelihood; feeling guilty when she falls behind; the loneliness of being “the youngest person in the room” everywhere she goes. There’s something deeply human in watching her navigate young adulthood with both exhaustion and grace.

She also writes about home — Birmingham, Pakistan, the way her parents hover between pride and worry. Her mother’s conservatism, her father’s belief in her education — it’s all here, rendered with tenderness and respect. What emerges is a story not about fame, but about formation: the ongoing work of becoming yourself in public.

Reading it, I thought about how many of us carry versions of this — trying to live authentically within the stories others have written for us. But also… how many of us, immigrants, hold space in our hearts for distant lands and that this particular love at some point feels almost irrational. Just as I was editing this post, I came across this note by Istiaq Mian :

It makes no sense, yet there it is. P.S. If you missed it, be sure to read my interview with Malala about her reading life! I am still pinching myself over this one.

📚 The Other Girl by Annie Ernaux

This one took my breath away. The Other Girl is Annie Ernaux’s letter to her sister who died two years before she was born — the “good” daughter, the one she only discovered existed when she overhears her mother talking about her. Ernaux’s parents never mention the lost daughter to her younger sister, EVER. Ernaux learns from relatives they made that decision because they didn’t want Annie to grow being sad or damaged by the death.

It’s one of Ernaux’s saddest and one of my most favorite books by her so far.

She writes about the strange inheritance of absence: growing up loved, but always in comparison to someone who isn’t there and she wasn’t supposed to know about. The sister becomes both haunting and mirror, a reminder that her own life was only possible because another ended. Ernaux does what she always does — distills deep family secrets and emotion into something clear and cutting — and yet there’s an unusual softness here, something delicate in the way the story is told.

I read it in one sitting, then sat there thinking about the ghosts we all carry — the versions of ourselves that might have been, the people our parents lost before we arrived, the unspoken expectations that shape us. It’s astonishing how much Ernaux can fit in such a slim book. Every sentence feels like it’s balancing on the edge of revelation. Highly recommend.

📚 Blue Eyes, Black Hair by Marguerite Duras

Blue Eyes, Black Hair is the kind of novel that feels more like a fever dream… or a poem. A man and a woman, neither quite lovers nor strangers, circle each other in a rented seaside room. He’s obsessed with the memory of a man that she resembles; she’s drawn to his distance. Together, they reenact desire as ritual — talking, touching, weeping, retreating, repeating.

Like much of Duras, it’s a book about the impossibility of intimacy and the strange freedom of loneliness. Nothing really happens, and yet everything does. The writing is elliptical, hypnotic, repetitive — ok, I’ll be honest… also, tedious. I read it over a rainy weekend and found myself a little unmoored, like I’d stepped into someone else’s dream. It’s an atmosphere more than a plot, but within that atmosphere Duras captures something real: the way desire can make us both more and less ourselves.

It’s not a book for when you want a story. It’s a book for when you want to feel the ache of impossible desire, the ache of being alive. Not an enjoyable reading experience but I am very glad I read this, I love Duras.

📚 The Ten-Year Affair by Erin Somers

The Ten-Year Affair was my October Book of the Month pick and I liked this a lot. The book starts as a novel about infidelity and turns into something much more interesting — a study of marriage, motherhood, and the parallel lives we build in our heads.

Cora, on maternity leave from her digital marketing job in Brooklyn, meets Sam at a baby group. Their connection is instant, unsettling. In a line that is already getting quite a lot of air time and made me personally chuckle and rehearse on many people over since I read it:

Cora thought about her interactions with Sam so far. She felt possessive of him. She thought Eliot and Sam would get along. She could picture their pleasant, dick-swinging camaraderie. The way they’d know common people from the schools they’d attended. The way they’d bond over totems of millennial soft masculinity: craft beer and Knausgaard and basketball and socialism.

Much of the novel unfolds along two timelines: in one, Cora and Sam have the affair; in the other, they don’t. It’s a clever structure — the story moves forward and the two timelines meet and converge only to split up again. The novel has been described as a “sliding doors novel” which I don’t think is truly accurate, there is no single point on which the rest of it revolves and in fact, in certain sections this timeline structure almost entirely falls off. But, who cares, for the most part I think the approach captured accurately that out of body experience we sometimes feel when we are on the brink of making a bad decision and almost lift off over ourselves to play out the divergence between the what ifs and the way that adult life is lived.

Somers is funny and unsparing about the exhaustion of modern marriage, the way intimacy becomes logistics, and the constant low-level hum of wanting something else. As most affair novels, the conflict between Cora, Sam and their respective spouses is not necessarily over broken connection or lost romantic interest. It feels like it’s more about the ways in which contemporary coupledom forces us to invest so much meaning into our marriages that when things go astray in any area of our individual lives, we work through the angst and disappointment by projecting all of it onto the marriage itself.

Sure, you could go fuck your friend’s husband OR - maybe - consider processing all the ways in which you are not living through your own high expectations for yourself. Somers judges no one. All choices are totally reasonable and who are we to judge. Sam’s wife, for example, also contemplates having an affair with a fellow lawyer who is more professionally accomplished than her own husband but her erudition gets most play at the bookclub she co-hosts with fellow moms in her community where they read Middlemarch, To the lighthouse, and Portrait of a Lady — books that “spoke to the experience of being a woman.” You know I screamed-laughed reading this particular plotline. Be sure to read Henry Oliver essay on the humor in this novel. I had a very similar experience to him, I enjoyed this book more than I realized I did as I read it and will continue to recommend it enthusiastically. It’s very well done.

How was your reading month? What stopped you in your tracks? What was the most beautiful?

❤️ Favorite books of 2025:

January - Pond by Claire-Louise Bennett

February - Open Throat by Henry Hoke

March - Swimming Home by Deborah Levy

April - Assembly by Natasha Brown

May - The Wilderness by Ayşegül Savaş

June - Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett

July - Long Distance by Ayşegül Savaş

August - The Wall by Marlen Haushofer

September - Big kiss, bye-bye by Claire-Louise Bennett

October - The Other Girl by Annie Ernaux

