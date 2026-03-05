Vigdis Hjorth describes Tove Ditlevsen’s writing as brave, cheeky, unpredictable, brash — a merciless look at herself and others. Something more demanding than honesty. More disciplined than confession. To look mercilessly is to refuse the comforting version of events. To resist calling something fate when it may in fact be pattern. To stop narrating your life as though you were only ever being carried along by it.

I began February feeling scattered. Too many tabs open, too many half-formed ideas. I kept telling myself: don’t panic, don’t reinvent the wheel — fall back on what you know, read towards what you’ve already chosen. So I did. I read into two of my reading projects: Working Class Writers and what I think of as Monographic Reading — staying with authors I already trust rather than chasing something new. Tove Ditlevsen, Annie Ernaux, Vigdis Hjorth (whose new book Repetition is out NOW, and I wanted to have read everything I own by her), Constance Debré (whose fourth book also comes out in early April, and I am, at this point, a completionist). The choices felt less like selections and, honestly, more like logistics.

Without any deep planning on my part, February became an extended meditation on the desire to build a life on your own terms — to want more, to become someone, to escape the version of yourself that was handed to you. Again and again, the same tensions surfaced: ambition and shame, desire and self-deception, the dream of freedom and the weight of where you came from. There is a Kierkegaardian thread running through all of it: the difference between a life that happens to you and a life you choose. These four books pull at that thread from every direction. Debré complicates the picture — her new book Offenses is less about the dream of self-invention than about those for whom no such dream was ever available.

That merciless quality runs through every one of them. Each book is, in its own way, about the dream of choosing yourself — and what stands in the way.

📚 Books mentioned:

The Copenhagen Trilogy — Tove Ditlevsen

A Woman’s Story — Annie Ernaux

If Only — Vigdis Hjorth

Offenses — Constance Debré

📚 The Copenhagen Trilogy — Tove Ditlevsen

The Copenhagen Trilogy is Tove Ditlevsen’s three-volume memoir — Childhood, Youth, and Dependency — tracing her life from a working-class upbringing in 1930s Copenhagen to literary success shadowed by addiction. First published between 1967 and 1971, the books feel startlingly contemporary in tone: restrained, lucid, psychologically unsentimental. Across the trilogy, Ditlevsen examines how class, love, ambition, and dependency shape a woman who knows from a very young age that she is different.

She begins in a cramped apartment in Copenhagen’s Vesterbro district. Her mother is stern and socially anxious, preoccupied with respectability and advancement. Her father, once politically idealistic, has been worn down by labor and disappointment. The atmosphere is not dramatic, but it is tight. There is very little space for interior excess.

In Childhood, Ditlevsen writes about being very young and already believing she is strange. Her classmates find her unceasingly, overwhelmingly comical, and she adopts the clown role because it protects her from their cruelty. But internally she is observant, inward, and perpetually longing for recognition. She dreams of meeting some mysterious person who will listen to me and understand me. I know from books that such people exist, but you can’t find any of them on my childhood street. The loneliness is palpable, but so is the formation of a mind that cannot help but narrate its own experience.

What is especially moving in Childhood is how clearly we can see what she cannot yet name. She believes she is odd, overly sensitive, perhaps defective. From our vantage point, we recognize the early awakening of a creative spirit. She writes heartbreak before she has been kissed. She rehearses abandonment before anyone has left her. She writes candidly about this compulsion: Even though no one else cares for my poems, I have to write them because it dulls the sorrow and longing in my heart. Writing, at this stage, is her way of self-regulating. In a childhood she memorably describes as long and narrow like a coffin, language becomes the only space that feels expansive.

In Youth, that early sensitivity collides with the compromises of adulthood. She leaves school early, takes clerical jobs she does not care for, marries impulsively. The desire to be taken seriously as a writer becomes entangled with the desire to be chosen by a man. Attention feels like proof of worth. Love feels like rescue.

If Childhood traces sensitivity and Youth traces ambition, Dependency is where it all breaks apart — the self she built and the writer she became, couldn’t protect her from the need for relief. The hunger that made her a writer also made her vulnerable to addiction.

After an abortion arranged by a lover, she is given Demerol for pain. She describes the first injection with unsettling calm: A warm wave washes through my body and removes all resistance. Everything becomes easy and without weight. What she registers is not ecstasy but relief. From there, the descent into a full-blown addiction is almost immediate and unfussy, which is precisely what makes it frightening. She becomes reliant on the man who controls her access to the drug. The marriage grows coercive and humiliating. Shame accumulates, but it does not explode. At one point she observes, The craving for the drug is stronger than love. The need for relief becomes entangled with the need for love, and by the end the two are indistinguishable.

That little girl on a Copenhagen street, filling a poetry album with emotions she’d only read about — she was rehearsing, as it turned out, for everything. She was sensitive in a world that did not know how to hold that sensitivity safely, and writing, the thing that saved her, was also the thing that couldn’t.

📚 A Woman’s Story — Annie Ernaux

A Woman’s Story begins with the death of Annie Ernaux’s mother after a long decline from Alzheimer’s in a nursing home outside Paris. The opening pages are factual and restrained: the body, the room, the administrative details. From there, the book moves backward, reconstructing the life of a working-class woman born in rural Normandy at the beginning of the twentieth century. Ernaux states her aim clearly: I believe I am writing about my mother because it is my turn to bring her into the world. This is not a conventional grief memoir but an attempt to restore complexity to a woman reduced first to “mother” and then to “patient.”

Ernaux’s mother grew up in poverty, worked in factories, later ran a café-grocery store with her husband, and lived in constant negotiation with France’s rigid class hierarchy. She was proud, energetic, devout, ambitious for her daughter. Everything she did was directed toward financial stability and social advancement. Ernaux achieved that advancement. She became educated, entered intellectual life, and moved into a bourgeois world structured around books rather than manual labor. The distance this created is central to the book. Social mobility fulfilled the mother’s hopes while simultaneously marking separation between mother and daughter.

That separation becomes concrete after Ernaux’s father dies and her mother eventually moves in with Ernaux and her family. The tension between them is ostensibly domestic and constant. The mother insists on cleaning, cooking, contributing — usefulness is the only identity she recognizes. Ernaux, now living in a middle-class intellectual household, tells her she does not need to do these things, that she should rest, that she is doing them differently.

We had gone back to addressing each other in that particular tone of speech — a cross between exasperation and perpetual resentment — which led people to believe, wrongly, that we were always arguing. I would recognize that tone of conversation between a mother and her daughter anywhere in the world.

Beneath the arguments about housework lie two incompatible class codes. Care becomes correction; gratitude shades into irritation.

Alzheimer’s then erodes what little remains of their relationship. Ernaux records the confusion, repetition, suspicion, and gradual loss of language without dramatization — her signature. There is a moment when her mother attempts to write letters as she once did and cannot continue; one unfinished note reads, Dear Paulette, I remain in darkness. The sentence is literal and unbearable. After the death, she writes,

I shall never hear the sound of her voice again. It was her voice, together with her words, her hands, and her way of moving and laughing, which linked the woman I am to the child I once was. The last bond between me and the world I come from has been severed.

A Woman’s Story is a book about becoming — about what it costs to choose a different life than the one you were handed, and what you sever in the process. The mother made the escape possible. The escape made the distance inevitable. This book felt incredibly personal for me and gave me one of the biggest, deepest book-cries of my life. It was incredible.

📚 If Only — Vigdis Hjorth

Ida Heier is a successful playwright in her thirties when she begins an affair with Arnold Busk, a married professor she meets at a seminar. What begins as an encounter charged with intellectual and erotic energy stretches into a relationship that lasts for years, volatile and consuming. At first neither of them leaves their spouse. They sustain the affair through secrecy, argument, and reconciliation. When Ida eventually divorces, it is not because she has achieved clarity but because the internal strain she goes through becomes unbearable. Arnold divorces years later, yet even then the relationship refuses stability; it continues to be shaped by his ambivalence and Ida’s hunger for more. She believes in love, she has to believe in it, there is nothing else to believe in. Love here is less an emotion than a worldview. Ida experiences it as destiny, as something that gives her life coherence. To question it would mean dismantling the structure she has built around herself. The relationship is held together by volatility — a tightening cycle of withdrawal and return. Each time Arnold distances himself, Ida’s longing intensifies. Each reconciliation feels like proof and her intelligence does not protect her from self-deception.

Beneath the affair runs something more destabilizing: Ida’s injury. The novel never specifies its origin — it remains oblique, a history of shame and early trespass that shapes her responses without being neatly explained. If you are familiar with Hjorth’s work, you will recognize the territory; she returns again and again to questions of sexual violation and family silence. In If Only the wound is left deliberately unlabelled but it’s impact on Ida is profound: distance feels like abandonment, criticism feels annihilating, instability becomes familiar terrain.

Midway through the novel, Arnold leaves a message invoking Tove Ditlevsen:

Tove Ditlevsen could cope with much more than you. You’re a poor imitation of Tove Ditlevsen. What I have done is nothing compared to what Victor Andreasen did to Tove Ditlevsen.

Tove Ditlevsen and her fourth husband Victor Andreasen — we only meet him briefly at the end of Dependency — stayed together their whole lives, almost, no matter what one did to the other. Because they loved each other. We love each other, Ida! You know that, pleads Arnold.

In her imagination, Ida answers:

Tove Ditlevsen, ended up killing herself Tove Ditlevsen was admitted to a psychiatric hospital and Victor Andreasen couldn’t take any more and left her. Perhaps Tove Ditlevsen should have left Victor Andreasen much sooner. Then she might not have ended up in a psychiatric hospital, she might not have killed herself, who knows. Tove Ditlevsen planned to write a book about her life with Victor Andreasen, the title of which would be The Woman Who Put Up With Everything. It would take a novel to explain to him what it was like for her, a completely different story to the one he would have written.

The reference reframes the novel from within. Arnold invokes endurance as evidence of love, measuring Ida against a literary model of suffering. Ida counters internally with another interpretation: perhaps endurance is precisely the tragedy. Perhaps staying too long is not devotion but simply a repetition of a familiar pattern.

Kierkegaard runs alongside this as a persistent undercurrent. Ida speaks of love as inevitability, as something that happens to her rather than something she chooses. The affair exposes not only her attachment to Arnold but her reluctance to assume responsibility for her own freedom. As long as love is destiny, she is spared the burden of choice. What finally becomes clear to Ida — and to us — is that she has been living inside a story that absolves her of agency, and that leaving Arnold means more than ending a relationship. It means accepting that she authored her own captivity, and that she alone can end it.

📚 Offenses — Constance Debré

Constance Debré’s earlier trilogy — Playboy, Love Me Tender, and Name — chronicles her radical break from bourgeois life. She leaves her husband, relinquishes wealth, dismantles the privileges of her lineage, and writes toward a stripped-down version of freedom. Those books are fierce and ascetic, animated by the belief that one can shed identity like clothing and begin again. Offenses turns outward.

The novel is based on a real crime: a 26-year-old man murders an elderly woman, stabbing her ten times over a €450 debt. Debré removes their names and pares the story down to structure — debt, anger, fear, escalation. The title gestures both to legal infractions and to the everyday violations people commit against themselves and others.

Unlike her earlier work, this book resists psychological excavation. The young man is not rendered as a monster, nor as a romantic antihero, but as someone shaped by circumstance: precarious employment, family instability, the grinding limitations of class. Where Debré once wrote about choosing to leave — family, status, inheritance — she now writes about someone who cannot leave anything. The conditions that made him, the debt that cornered him, the rage that had nowhere else to go. By the time the crime occurs, it feels like the only possible outcome, the final pressure point in a system that was already crushing him.

Debré refuses melodrama, and the stabbing is not sensationalized. Instead, she attends to the continuum of violence. Her argument is not that poverty excuses brutality, but that violence exists on a spectrum shaped by power and insulation. Some people are buffered from acting on rage by education, money, or cultural capital. Others are not. Where her earlier narrator dismantled her own privilege in pursuit of personal freedom, Offenses interrogates the asymmetry of that freedom. Reinvention, the trilogy suggested, is an ethical act. Offenses seems to suggests that reinvention is a luxury.

Taken alongside her earlier books, Offenses feels like a continuation of Debré’s preoccupation with class and privilege — but deepened. In Name, she confronts the weight of her distinguished lineage and attempts to strip herself of its protections. In Offenses, she examines what it means to live without those protections in the first place. The question is no longer how to leave, but what happens when leaving is impossible.

Four books in, Debré has yet to disappoint me.

How was your February for you? What stopped you in your tracks? What was the most beautiful? Did you read anything brave, cheeky, unpredictable, brash, merciless?

❤️ Favorite books of 2026: