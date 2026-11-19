I am already on record that, to me, books do not make the best gifts. Especially for avid readers with decent access to good libraries and bookstores. My personal TBR is so long and growing more and more idiosyncratic and unhinged by the day. And the chance that you will give me a book that fits my taste, I don’t already own AND slides smoothly into my current reading flow is basically nil. However, if you can figure out how to help me resist the lure of the screen and thus make time for more reading, I will be grateful forever and ever. If the gift somehow puts me in a cozy bed, even better. With that in mind…

I am excited to share our Second Annual Everything BUT the Book Gift Guide.

The ideas are structured in the following categories that some of you will remember from last year:

Gifts That Help You Figure Out What You Want to Read

Gifts That Help You Procure What You Want to Read

Gifts That Help You Make Time to Read

Gifts That Make the Reading Session More Enjoyable

Gifts That Help You Remember the Books You Read

Bonus: If You Must Give a Book

I still feel more strongly about the TYPES of things these gifts represent than the specific items themselves. Take the examples below as inspiration and find the perfect equivalent for YOUR person. The point is not to buy a reader another thing with a book on it, but to think about what might make their particular reading life richer, easier, or more enjoyable. That being said, after publishing last year’s guide without many links in it, I spent a week sharing URLs, so to make things easier on everyone who’s interested, I have created shoppable lists on SHOP.MY and AMAZON to go alongside this post.

Finally, my favorite part about this year’s guide is that I got help from quite a few friends. Eternally grateful to Traci Thomas, Sara Hildreth, Ariana, Jacqui Devaney, Sam Rinko, Kim O, Alexander Sorondo, Adam Ming, and Christene Barberich for sharing so many fun ideas. And SPECIAL thanks go to Emily Wilson, who not only contributed to the guide but also made the beautiful graphics for this post to fit the “Eastern European Folk Tale + Ex Libris” brief.

Whatever you end up doing gift-wise, I hope that this post of wholesome goodness simply inspires you to take interest in the lives of the readers around you and do your part to make them feel seen.

Gifts That Help You Figure Out What You Want to Read

Of all the categories in the guide, this is the trickiest one. Last year I shared ideas of places one could go to look for more ideas of what to read. This year I am thinking… actually… do we really need MORE recommendations? What about gifts that help us narrow down all the options coming at us? Between creators on Instagram, TikTok, Substack and YouTube, literary journals and traditional publications… there is no dearth of discovery. What I personally am craving recently is more help with clarity, curation, and an opportunity to spend some time thinking about what we actually WANT from our reading.

So — with that in mind:

🎁 A Slow Read subscription

A Slow Read subscription to one of the many wonderful community reading projects happening on Substack is the opposite of adding to the noise. Instead of racing to read more, more, more — how about an invitation to slow way down, a simple schedule that a kind stranger has made for you, and a community of book nerds to do the journey with you? I love the idea of reading as a shared intellectual project, especially for people who might otherwise be doing most of their reading alone.

What a delicious sampling: Kate Jones , Simon Haisell , and so many others!

Our very own Cams Campbell has done us all the immense kindness of creating a FREE platform that keeps track of Slow Reads — past, present and future. The Slow Reads Almanac currently tracks 70+ reading projects to choose from, free and paid both, all organized around a very helpful timeline. Start there!

This is Sara Hildreth’s recommendation! This is what she said:

With the gift of a Bookmatch quiz , your favorite reader can answer a series of delightful, absurd, and thought-provoking questions that will lead to a selection of 10 books chosen by literary luminaries like Chad Arbach, Andrea Long Chu, and more. There are so many things to love about Bookmatch: the proceeds benefit an important literary magazine, you can gift (or take!) the quiz for any donation amount so it fits any budget, and the books recommended are both under-the-radar and individualized. But the true joy of Bookmatch is the quiz itself. The questions are zany and totally original—more than one has actually changed the way I think about reading. N+1 is running their Bookmatch donation program through December 9th, so you can purchase in advance and schedule-send Bookmatch to arrive over the holidays.

I especially love Sara’s point that the quiz itself is part of the gift. There is something so pleasurable about being asked interesting questions about your taste. P.S. The book that I am the most excited about from my bookmatch is It Must Be a Misunderstanding by Coral Bracho, translated by Forrest Gander AND recommended by THE Max Porter!!!

🎁 A Reading Life — Reflect & Reset session with me

This is a new offering from me, inspired by my own journey of returning to reading and building an intellectually fulfilling life. I know how easy it is to get caught up in the logistics of reading — what to read next, how many books we are finishing each month, what new release to grab on before everybody ruins it by talking about it too much. What I hope I can help with is finding the bigger picture, whatever that may be for you. What do you want your reading to do for you? What are you curious about? What kind of intellectual life are you trying to build?

Reflect & Reset is an hour-long Zoom conversation dedicated to those questions. We’ll spend the time reflecting on your reading life and identifying opportunities to refine, refresh, and reset. After our conversation, I’ll share a summary of our discussion, along with an optional list of personalized reading projects inspired by your interests and aspirations. You can book a session for yourself or give one to a reader who might enjoy a little dedicated attention to this part of their life.

🎁 A reading class at the Center for Fiction

Ariana’s idea is to give the gift of going back to school as an English major.

For the last two years, I have asked for and received a gift certificate to the Center for Fiction with the specific intention of signing up for one of their reading groups . I’ve taken a class on feminist literature from 1975 and another where we read Butler, Faulkner, Morrison, and Ward, and thoroughly enjoyed both. They also offer virtual and in-person writing workshops for aspiring writers.

This is such a fabulous idea and their teacher roster is IMPRESSIVE. Do note that the Center for Fiction offers two different gift cards, one for the bookstore and one for items on their website, such as classes.

Gifts That Help You Procure What You Want to Read

This is where the Eastern European in me comes out loud and clear — don’t tell me what to buy, just give me money to buy what I want. I will never advise against procuring a local bookstore gift card!!! If you have it in you, plan in advance and buy a physical card so you can put it in a cute box or knit it a sweater or something.

🎁 Gift Cards to amazing independent bookstores

If you are in Pennsylvania or Washington State, OR if you don’t feel a particular affiliation to any one bookstore, I encourage you to purchase gift cards from POCKET BOOKS in Lancaster, PA or from BROWSERS in Olympia, WA. Both bookshops are female-owned by members of the Reading Life Community that I have had the pleasure to meet and would love to support.

🎁 Gift Cards to amazing independent bookstores

If you like to direct your cash toward used bookshops, I recommend WOMB HOUSE BOOKS in Oakland, CA and BLACK TULIP PRESS which is mostly online but will pop-up around Memphis, TN. Both have a very specific point of view which I love and I think so would the readers who enjoy the hunt for a good book as much as the acquisition.

Gifts That Help You Make Time to Read

This category remains one of my favorites because most of us don’t need to be persuaded to read. We simply need help protecting the time and attention required to do it. I have only one gift idea in this category but it came from TWO of the most prolific readers I know — both Traci Thomas of Unstacked and Kim O, who I interviewed in July for the Reading Life series, swear by their BRICK devices.

Here’s Kim:

I have a lot of self-control but I didn’t realize how much this product actually helped me with my “time confetti”, it helps me maintain my scheduled quiet/reading time.

And here’s Traci:

I swear by the Brick. It has changed my life. I have one, I use it every day. I am Brick’d as I write this. What makes it special is you have to tap your phone to the Brick so you can’t just override your block because you really want to scroll. You actually have to get up, and if it is not worth getting up for your phone stays locked (and you keep reading). Bonus, the device works for anyone who has a phone and the (free) app downloaded, so you only need one per household.

I have wanted a BRICK for so long so I am definitely getting one for our household. Traci has also generously shared her discount code. Type in THESTACKS at checkout to get 10% off your order. Also, I am pretty sure Brick runs serious Black Friday discounts so this is definitely the time to get one.

Gifts That Make the Reading Session More Enjoyable

Now, gird your loins, because we have a monster of a list in this category. Here we include all the cute, helpful, practical, reading-adjacent things that can make the difference between reading for fifteen minutes and disappearing into a book for an entire afternoon.

🎁 Cozy reading in bed things

There is nothing that I love more than reading in bed on a Saturday morning. Anything that can elevate that experience is my DREAM gift to myself. I love a good bedding, pajamas + fluffly cardigan combo and I love that you can take that formula in so many directions. I personally want EVERYTHING from Piglet in Bed . I love their pajama sets, their knitware and their mix-and-match bedding… basically anything that could make me feel like the queen of an India Knight home, with a book in hand.

🎁 Soft slippers or fuzzy socks

I’ve been wearing these silly striped fuzzy slippers from VERLOOP and every time I put them on, I feel like I get an instant dopamine hit.

🎁 A good mug or insulated cup

To that experience, I love to add a good mug and so does Adam Ming, who swears by his insulated MOSH mug . Having a hot drink that remains at the same temperature is one thing that keeps me reading and in a good mood, he said.

I was not aware of Mosh! before Adam introduced them to me but I need a travel mug for the car and I think I will get one of their mini latte tumblers. These colors are to die for.

🎁 A reliable reading light

When I was reaching out to friends and inviting them to share recommendations, I was really hoping someone would recommend a good reading light. I think I have purchased three just in the past year and they are never good. Sam Rinko swears by this one by Mighty Bright :

Sometimes I want to read in bed at night but my wife is already asleep. So as not to disturb her, I use my clip-on Mighty Bright reading light. I realize I could probably just buy a Kindle, but I like physical books and this makes me feel like a kid reading under the covers when I’m supposed to be asleep.

Indeed.

🎁 Page anchors

For comfortable, hands-free reading, Kim recommended these page anchors :

I have two and they are fantastic for books, journals, or cookbooks! Beautiful quality that can be engraved.

I was telling my therapist that my friend made me a coffee mug and stamped my name on it and I loved it so much, I couldn’t explain why. And she said, oh, it’s because she put your name on it, she made you feel seen. Buy the anchors AND HAVE THEM ENGRAVED!

🎁 Ergonomic reading accessories

Alexander Sorondo told me:

Not to aggrandize it like reading or writing is an athletic thing, but when it comes to Gifts That Make the Reading Session More Enjoyable, I’ve got three things in mind: an ergonomic kneeling chair with back support, a lapdesk (something preferably one with a slanting surface that allows for you to modulate the angles), and a desktop bookstand; the one habit that’s possibly had the most pernicious influence on my posture is staring down at hand-edited pages that’re just spread flat on the desk while I type up corrections!

Me and my neck arthritis co-sign on all three of these recommendations. Who knew that reading was such a physical sport, right?!

🎁 A good bedside lamp

And speaking of making reading more comfortable, Christene Barberich reminds us how important it is to be thoughtful in creating LITERAL space for reading:

I really feel like good bedside lamps are the key for luring me into bed earlier so I can read more/cozier. I know people love their bedside lamps to match but I am not one of them. My husband prefers a spotlight lamp so he uses this very classic Artemide Tolomeo lamp (the best part about this lamp is you can move it around from desk to bedroom, to living room reading area, etc.). For me, I need a shade that warms up the room and my sense of calm...I bought this small, very simple ceramic lamp from Sézane last year and although it’s tiny, it really does the job of making our tiny bedroom a lovely little evening reading container. I also love the way the two lamps “talk” to each other. They are very different but somehow in our bedroom, they really work :)

I LOVE Christene’s description of the bedroom as a little evening reading container. P.S. How dreamy is Christene’s bedroom?!

Gifts That Help You Remember the Books You Read

This category introduces all of my favorite stationery because there is no better way to improve how much you remember what you’ve read than to annotate your books, take notes about them and activate that knowledge and understanding by yapping about it with other people. Over time, your book notes also morph into a record of what truly moved you, of the questions you kept returning to, of what stirred your soul… I find all that incredibly meaningful.

🎁 Notebooks for reading notes

My notebook journey has been quite hectic this year but I still continue to recommend Paper Republic and Stalogy for general note-taking. I also have started to use Midori notebooks that come in all sorts of sizes and I especially love their pale blue grids.

🎁 Tiny Field Notes notebooks as bookmarks

Tiny notebooks by Field Notes as bookmarks is my one genius discovery of 2026, if I say so myself. I have started to hear from some of you who have tried it and loved it just as much… so I will continue to talk about this.

These notebooks are so tiny, that they won’t damage your book when you use them as a bookmark AND you can use them to take notes while reading, jot down a thought, a quote, a question… even unrelated, random things to look up later that would typically have you picking up your phone.

🎁 A notebook for the devoted list-maker

If your reader is a list-maker, Jacqui Devaney recommended this List of Things notebook by Marjolein Delhaas:

Books to read, books you’ve read, quotes from books, words you’ve encountered in books that you don’t know. You could write a poem in there or plot a novel. In mine, I have lists like “books mentioned in How Fiction Works by James Wood” and “movies with a particular feeling.” It’s also an excellent gift, as the prime season for list-making begins after the holidays.

I love this because lists are such a great way of noticing the patterns in our interests.

🎁 Sticky tabs and page pins

Emily Wilson, who is an artist AND a reader, told me she has been annotating and commonplacing her books this year, which has made her reading experience so much richer. However, she admitted:

I struggle to always keep a notebook and pen nearby when I’m reading, as I often like to read in bed or in the bath! I find it easier to have small sticky tabs on hand so I can easily mark passages I want to return to for future notetaking. The cuter the better, of course: I’m charmed by these folk art floral tabs and these page pins with gorgeous earth-tone colours.

+ Add to cart. 🤷🏻‍♀️

🎁 Blackwing pencils and accessories

Blackwing pencils need no introduction around these Substack lands — I use them to underline while reading and to take notes in my Field Notes notebooks.

Kim recommends that you purchase a sharpener and a point guard to go along with your pencil. She also loves to include a pencil when she’s giving a gift card to reader friends.

Bonus: If You Must Give a Book

Ok, ok… I know. There are certain books that make a perfect gift and here are some ideas:

🎁 A book about how to read

Adam didn’t recommend a book but rather a “how to read a book” book . He likes How to Read a Book: The Classic Guide to Intelligent Reading by Mortimer J. Adler.

I think this type of book would be a good gift for anybody who is trying to read more deeply or get more rigorous with their reading projects. It is also a way of acknowledging that reading is a practice we can continue to develop throughout our lives, not simply a skill we acquire as children.

🎁 A beautiful edition of a beloved book

From Ariana:

I’m not someone who typically needs a special edition of a book but the Folio Society editions are gorgeous. I would never buy this for myself but if someone got me their edition of If Beale Street Could Talk they might become my favorite person. This is a good gift if you know someone’s favorite author or book and want to get them a more elegant copy than anything they’d get for themselves.

I die for Anna Karenina.

🎁 A book that invites creative play

Jacqui loves to give three six five: prompts, acts, divinations (an inexhaustible compendium for writing) by Lucy Ives, with drawings by Nick Mauss.

three six five is a “how-to” book of questions—not answers. It is an ars poetica of expanding possibility, a tarot deck of acts instead of images, a book of bending hours, a diary of contemplation and imagination, an antidote to consumption in the shape of care and attention.

It is a prompt book, Jacqui said, not a reading book, so a good gift.

🎁 An Anne Carson bundle

I started the year finally gathering the courage to attempt reading Anne Carson and how lucky that I did so in the year of her big Nobel win! Sharing her work feels a little bit like giving cigarettes to children or bringing a knitting project to a rave… you just never know if it’s a good idea because her work is so unusual and strange.

But I do think that if you have that special reader in your life who would try to love her, a BUNDLE of all her work , tied in a red ribbon would just be PERFECT.

Phew! And that’s a wrap!

Here are, again, the links to the shoppable lists where I have tried to add even more options, all within the guide categories:

I hope that even if you don’t plan to purchase anything off this guide — god knows I don’t need more STUFF — it was still fun to read through the post and use it as a jump-off point to reflect on how YOU like to read and what makes for a perfect reading session in YOUR reading life. Because once you KNOW that about yourself, you should just do everything you can to give yourself as many moments in your life, just like it.