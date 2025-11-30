My one hot take about books and the holidays is that I don’t actually like to give or receive books. Yes, I can imagine the scenario in which the perfect book finds the perfect reader, and everyone walks away a little more luminous. But in practice, nine times out of ten, the book misses the mark.

I’m the kind of reader who buys herself the books she wants immediately, has niche taste AND cannot stick to a reading plan. Not to be dramatic but I feel like it’s almost mathematically impossible to predict what I will want to read next. Also, giving me a book means I will feel a fairly strong obligation to read it, and when I don’t, there will be guilt. Neither emotion, I assume, is the intended gift.

So if you’re shopping for someone like me — or are someone like me — this list offers alternatives. These gifts orbit the reading life without attempting to determine its contents. They make space for reading, or deepen it, or make it possible to remember what mattered. I have spent some time finding specific examples under each of the categories but if you take anything from this — it’s the categories themselves. You know your people better than I do … but I know readers and I feel pretty confident that there is a category on the list for just about anyone.

Gifts That Help You Figure Out What You Want to Read

Choosing one’s next read is its own small ritual, often more emotional than logical. The gifts in this category create the conditions for that decision: a little guidance, a little inspiration, a way of staying close to the literary world without being overwhelmed by it. These gifts support that very personal work of orientation: not telling someone what to read next, but offering a way to think about what might resonate.

🎁 A gift subscription to a book-focused Substack

This is a way of supporting the writers whose taste already shapes your recipient’s reading life. It’s not simply “book recommendations” but the larger atmosphere around them: the essays, the marginalia, the voices we return to when we feel slightly unmoored as readers. I subscribe to several book newsletters (and I wish I could subscribe to everyone’s)… even when life makes it hard for me to keep up with every single post, the subscription is my way of committing my attention. THIS is what matters to me.

🎁 A subscription to a literary journal

I like the way these journals — Bookforum, The Sewanee Review, and The Yale Review — create a sense of ongoing conversation and community.

The Fall 2025 issue of The Sewanee Review.

When you find yourself inside a literary firestorm online, the spark often came from an essay in one of these publications whether you know it or not. I love reading a book and then searching for reviews of it in these publications.

🎁 Literary tarot cards

Less about divination, more about creating a moment of pause before choosing what to read next.

The card deck is based on the Literary Witches Book by Taisia Kitaiskaia.

I love the Literary Witches deck: Octavia Butler, Gertrude Stein, Yumiko Kurahashi, and other formidable authors form this deck, which comes with a guide for how to use it to inspire your reading and creative path.

Gifts That Help You Procure What You Want to Read

The simplest truth about readers is that we tend to know what we want; we rarely need someone else to decide on our behalf. What we do need is time, freedom, and occasionally a small influx of $$$ that gives us permission to indulge that desire without apology.

🎁 Bookstore gift cards

People love to talk about how gift cards are impersonal, but there is nothing cold about being handed a guilt-free afternoon in your favorite bookstore. The luxury of choosing without justification is a gift in itself.

🎁 E-reader gift cards

A digital equivalent, useful for the reader who is most alive between midnight and 2 a.m. when bookstores are closed but the desire for a new book is not.

🎁 Book of the Month subscription

Book of the Month — the generous sponsor of this post — is a monthly subscription service for readers who want to stay connected to contemporary fiction without sifting through the noise. Each month, you choose from a curated shortlist of new releases — no pressure, just a manageable set of possibilities.

Through the holidays, the first book is $5 and comes with a free hat (code HOLLY at bookofthemonth.com). Gifted memberships include the hat and can be delivered instantly, which solves the perennial last-minute gifting problem.

I think BOTM subscriptions are a great gift for people who are either trying to get back into reading after a hiatus or anybody who is curious about contemporary and/or literary fiction.

Gifts That Help You Make Time to Read

Most readers don’t struggle with desire; they struggle with interruption. Daily life conspires against attention. What these gifts offer is not more hours in the day, but clearer boundaries around the ones that already exist.

🎁 A Do Not Disturb — Reading Time door hanger

Granted, not the best design but anybody who shares reading space with kids could probably use a Reading — Please do not disturb door hanger. Kids won’t respect their mother but anything that looks official turns them into model citizens.

🎁 A Pomodoro-style timer or hourglass

A timer creates a small ceremony around reading, pushing you into concentration. It also signals to the household: this time is being used, not drifted through. I love these silly chickens I found on Etsy but also this far more stylish 30-minute hourglass on JetPens.

I keep joking that I get all my work and discipline tricks from parenting a small child but it’s true — kooky visual clues trigger something Pavlovian in us.

🎁 A gifted block of free time

Offer to take over childcare, run errands, or bring dinner. It sounds simple, but this is one of the most intimate gifts you can give a reader: an hour of unbroken quiet that they did not have to negotiate for.

🎁 Noise-canceling headphones

Noise-canceling headphones for distraction-free reading or audiobooks. Nothing transforms the drudgery of cleaning up the kitchen at night like a fresh set of AirPods and a good book. I am not telling you where to buy them but I am seeing a lot of BIG discounts on the AirPods 4, which are my personal favorites.

Gifts That Make the Reading Session More Enjoyable

Reading is a mental act, but the body participates. Comfort, warmth, light, scent — these things shape how long we stay inside a book and how open we are to being moved by it.

🎁 A supportive reading pillow or adjustable lap desk

I love reading in bed, it’s honestly my favorite place to read but I do sit for work all day and I am starting to experience lower back pain when I sit and read for longer periods of time, especially in bed. I personally on the market for a good reading, something to support my lower back. I have always wanted to get one of these but maybe a more ergonomic option is available.

🎁 A clip-on book light (and perhaps a sleep mask for the person beside you)

I love my REALLY TINY book light but I am looking for a rechargeable version. The sleep mask is a gesture toward domestic peace: one person reads, the other rests, neither resents the other.

🎁 Scented candles

Scent has a way of expediting a moment. A candle becomes a cue: this is reading time. It doesn’t have to be themed — just something that grounds the space.

I love this one Flamingo Estate — jasmine is my favorite scent. I have also purchased Jasmine Midnight Blooms by Voluspa multiple times.

🎁 A well-made mug with tea, coffee, or hot chocolate

A well-made mug with an optional sampler of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate is a classic for a reason. I personally love anything that looks imperfect, artisanal amd shows that it’s been touched by a human but there is a perfect mug for any design sensibility.

My go-to places for finding interesting mugs: Etsy / Anthropologie / MoMA store / Design Within Reach / thrift stores. If you are trying to encourage a young reader, buy them a cute reading mug and see how they will ask for reading time just so they can use their mug!

Gifts that help you remember the books you read

Reading is not only about the time spent with the book but the afterlife of it — the lines that stay, the ideas that change you if you let them. The gifts in these category help your reader make room for reflection, for memory, and for the pleasure of seeing one’s reading life accumulate.

🎁 A reading log or annotation journal

Paper Republic, Stalogy, and Hobonichi make some of my most favorite notebooks. They make the act of recording my reading feel so much more special. I do like to warn people of “good notebook paralysis” … sometimes a notebook is so beautiful that it can feel so intimidating to start actually using it. But — with that in mind — I love encouraging fellow readers to move more of their record keeping and reflection on paper because I have seen so much personal benefit from doing so myself.

🎁 Sticky tabs, book darts, and color-coded highlighters

The thin Stalogy tabs are wonderful (if you have a Daiso nearby, their version is nearly identical). I use Mildliners only in notebooks but have gotten absolutely obsessed. Pens are too personal to give, in my opinion, but also so fun to shop for, so there… you are on your own.

🎁 Personalized bookplate stamps

I am of the “wreck your books” persuasion and the various ways that readers claim their books is infinitely fascinating to me. As I was working on this guide, I found this incredible seller on Etsy who will create a personalized Ex Libris stamp for you.

Aren’t these amazing?! I am having a hard time picking which one to get for myself AND as I am typing this, I am realizing how much I would love to do a post on how readers put their personal mark on their books. DM me if you would be interested in playing!

Bonus: If You Must Give a Book

If you must give a book… and I know that it is very tempting… here’s what I would chose:

🎁 A deluxe edition of a book they already love

Europa’s new edition of The Neapolitan Quartet — clothbound, sprayed edges, illustrated endpapers — are impractical in the best possible way. How do you even hold this giant volume to read it?! … But it’s perfect for a fan. I can imagine setting it up by desk and opening it at random to just nibble on it.

🎁 A short story collection they can enter and exit at will

A gentle way to introduce someone to an author you care about without demanding full allegiance. If someone gave me a short story collection, I would definitely read at least a couple of the stories and not feel bad if I didn’t love them. I would still have experienced the work in a meaningful enough way to discuss it casually. I am currently on a Tolstoy kick, I would give his short stories and feel good about it.

🎁 A grown-up picture book

One of my favorites is Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie — A Tale of Love and Fallout. Beautiful, haunting, and unexpectedly moving.

🎁 A graphic memoir or literary graphic novel

I didn’t grow up reading graphic novels and once dismissed them, until Persepolis dismantled that notion. Some stories want to be told visually and the art in this book is incredibly charming and funny.

So here we are!

And you know that I will always have questions for you!!!