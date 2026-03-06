A Reading Life - Community Zoom - March 14
Hi friends,
After I published My February Reads yesterday, I received notes from a few of you asking when our next community Zoom will be. I meant to mention it in the post but completely spaced out. I keep saying that I am feeling distracted and I know it’s so annoying when someone keeps saying over and over that they are busy… WE. ARE. ALL. BUSY. I just hope that you give me a pass for a while, I am working on getting it together.
March 14th - Saturday - 1PM Central Time
We will close out the “formal” program at 2PM, but I am going to stay on until 3PM and just hang out. Last time we didn’t want to leave.
For those of you who like to come prepared, I really hope we can chat about BOOKSTORES (among other things)!
What is your approach to navigating them?
Do you go in with a list?
Do you seek out staff recommendations?
How do handle messy used bookstores?
What are your most memorable bookstore experiences?
After the paywall:
Zoom Details
Recording of our last Community Zoom
I really look forward to seeing you, I have really missed you guys!