A reading life

Hi friends,



After I published My February Reads yesterday, I received notes from a few of you asking when our next community Zoom will be. I meant to mention it in the post but completely spaced out. I keep saying that I am feeling distracted and I know it’s so annoying when someone keeps saying over and over that they are busy… WE. ARE. ALL. BUSY. I just hope that you give me a pass for a while, I am working on getting it together.

March 14th - Saturday - 1PM Central Time

We will close out the “formal” program at 2PM, but I am going to stay on until 3PM and just hang out. Last time we didn’t want to leave.

For those of you who like to come prepared, I really hope we can chat about BOOKSTORES (among other things)!

What is your approach to navigating them?

Do you go in with a list?

Do you seek out staff recommendations?

How do handle messy used bookstores?

What are your most memorable bookstore experiences?

I really look forward to seeing you, I have really missed you guys!