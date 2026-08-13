A reading life

A reading life

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Abbie's avatar
Abbie
16h

Wow, this puts rich language to so many things I’ve been feeling the last year or so… and delivers me a fresh slice of humble pie.

I’m someone who adores the book club. I’m in five of them, purely because I love the art of dialoguing about what we’ve read. But I also have found my book clubs, and other reader friends, to be limiting and oftentimes frustrating — I reach for literary fiction, character studies, speculative, experimental, thought provoking; my friends reach for romantasy and thrillers.

What I’ve found myself trying to internally balance is my own displeasure that my peers aren’t interested in expanding their preferences, while also being jealous that they don’t have to work so hard to enjoy their hobby. Your reflective self-awareness on the tone of your questions to Tina Jordan felt like a punch to my own gut. Honestly, when I saw that the Times shared this thriller list, I rolled my damn eyes (*cringing sharing that*). Thank goodness for Jordan’s well worded responses! We SHOULD be told, respectfully, to get out of our own way. 👏

I am a mixed genre reader, and I do value that trait in myself. My book clubs help me read outside of my preferences and keep my interest in books fresh. But truthfully, I think I can be elitist about my favorites. I can read, and enjoy!, an action packed romantasy, while speaking about it (*cringing while sharing this*) using phrases like, “it’s good if you’re into that kind of thing.” Oh the vanity I exude! 🫠🫠🫠

It’s funny, the Goldfinch is actually my favorite novel of all time and until reading this, I would not have considered it a thriller. I will also be picking up Fingersmith and The Sympathizer; I’m hopeful that I’ll be expanding my profile and adding more books to my list of favorites.

You’ve written wonderful thoughts, thank you for sharing!

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4 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
Lilia Janssens's avatar
Lilia Janssens
16hEdited

What complex questions you are asking this week, Petya... It is like starting to peel an onion, one layer after another.

I have followed some of those lists for a while. I even tried to stick to Bowie’s 100 (very unusual books there: https://www.bowiebookclub.com/david-bowies-100-most-influential-book). But then, I feel they are somewhat restrictive and even patronising... not Bowie’s, though. It was his, son publishing the list after Bowie's death and it felt more as tribute.

I have been an active reader since I was 12, avoiding the trauma of the rigid school book list in Bulgaria by reading Pride and Prejudice, which unlocked my love of reading forever. Since then, I have been reading in phases: sci-fi, classics, contemporary American, literary fiction, contemporary European, contemporary Bulgarian... So, what I am trying to say is that my taste and my reading niche shift with time.

A few years ago, I realised that for more than a year I had been reading only female authors. It came as a slow realisation and a bit of a shock, to be honest, because I hadn’t really been keeping a record, and I had to question myself: why was that? And I think it has something to do with that first Pride and Prejudice but also with me wanting to read something written by people like me, for people like me. I also love re-reading books... I have a few that I return to every few years. There are others that had a deep impact on me but that I would never be able to re-read.

And now, thanks to you, I am reading Gwendolyn Riley... So even in my randomness, there is a method.

Take care.

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